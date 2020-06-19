Denmark supports mangrove restoration in Myanmar

The Danish embassy in Myanmar providing support to Mangrove restoration and rehabilitation in Rakhine State and Thanintharyi region on 17 June 2020.

The official statement says:

“Today, marks the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. In support to Myanmar’s efforts to mitigate the negative consequences of climate change, through the Climate Adaptation Programme, Denmark is providing support to mangrove forest restoration and rehabilitation in Rakhine State and Thanintharyi Region. The programme has enabled Myanmar to rehabilitate some500 acres of mangrove forests and to designate 1752 acres as public protected forest (PPF) with the additional proposals for 25930 acres of new PPF in target areas.”