Denmark assists Myanmar SME businesses with Responsible Business Fund (RFB)

The Danish embassy in Myanmar has been active in assisting SME businesses in Myanmar. The latest project announced on 14 September 2020, is providing solar panels to limited access areas. The statement said:

Solar panels are becoming a more common sight across Myanmar. They are used as an environmentally friendly solution to bridge electrification gaps until the remaining 50% of the country is connected to the national grid.

Denmark’s Responsible Business Fund (RBF) has provided assistance to the local small and medium size enterprises with no connection to, or have limited access to, the national grid.

We hope it will help the SMEs to grow by reducing their energy needs and dependence on fossil fuels that can cause pollution to the environment.