Bidmath launches first of its kind advertising technology and data consulting hub in Thailand

Bidmath, a leading programmatic consultancy, launched the first of its kind advertising technology and data consulting hub in Bangkok specialising in both Google and Adobe marketing technology in early 2019. The company has been working with global and regional brands such as Cathay Pacific, Honda, Exxon Mobil, Dyson, Rosewood Hotels, Ford Motor, HKBN, Lenovo, American Express, Standard Chartered, AXA among others. Over the past year Bidmath have established themselves as a leading experts in technology and data consultancy that can deliver a truly localised service layer across platform implementation, management and training.

Currently, Bidmath is one of very few offering transparent programmatic managed and self service solutions in Thailand, providing world class technical platform expertise allowing brands to unlock true data driven marketing. . Bidmath focuses on the future of the online advertising ecosystem by supporting brands who wish to in-house programmatic media, platform training and implementation of data science layering machine learning across platforms such as Display and Video 360 (DV360) and Adobe Advertising Cloud, Transparent media buying is one foundational pillar of the solutions offered.

“Based on the growing demand for programmatic solutions from advertisers located in Thailand and across Asia, we believe there is huge potential for our end-to-end transparent consultancy services”, says Nathaniel Acton, Global Chief Strategy Officer of Bidmath.

The vision at Bidmath is to drive transparency in everything we do and deliver world class technical expertise for our clients who adopt programmatic and data platforms for advertising across video, display, audio, native and mobile which is available in Thailand”, added KK Sharma, Director of Bidmath Asia.

Bidmath has been rapidly expanding in Asia-Pacific with Thailand as their regional programmatic hub. Their growth across Asia Pacific has been exponential as the need for a transparent partner with technical expertise based locally is very sought after with many brands relying on UK, USA and Singapore for programmatic platform consultants and trainers.

Bidmath’s is a certified solution partner of Adobe, which gives the company the advantage of implementing, consulting, training and managing the entire Adobe Experience Cloud products on behalf of clients. The consultancy aims to expand the partnership with Google whilst firmly establishing the services to deploy data driven marketing for local and global brands that exist in the economy of Thailand.

Bidmath is a proud part of Digital Advertising Association Thailand (DAAT) and Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB ) which allows them to contribute to a wider advertising ecosystem through the creation of exams, education, training, thought leadership and conference discussion.

About Bidmath

Bidmath is a global transparent programmatic consultancy company. Founded in 2012 under the umbrella of Enora Media Holding, we are headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in London, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Ho Chi Minh City & Bengaluru. We empower global brands to take control of programmatic through transparency & leverage our machine learning approach to unlock a new future in digital media advertising. We lead the shift towards transparent data-driven programmatic consultancy, in-housing solutions and implementation of data science within advertising such as custom algorithms.

More information about Bidmath please visit https://bidmath.com

