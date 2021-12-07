Danish Foreign Minister condemns Myanmar military after protest turns deadly in Yangon

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod took to Twitter to condemn the Myanmar Military’s actions after security forces on the morning of 5 December drove a car into anti-junta protesters in Myanmar.

According to witnesses to the incident which took place in the city of Yangon, it was a military vehicle that rammed demonstrators and dozens of people have been injured while 5 are reported dead, CNN writes.

“Deeply horrified to hear security forces running over, firing upon & killing peaceful demonstrators in Yangon,” Jeppe Kofod said.

“Denmark supports the people of Myanmar’s right to demonstrate peacefully. I call for the release of all unjustly detained & stop of violence,” Denmark’s Foreign Minister added.

Since the military coup in February, over 1300 people have been killed but widespread protests against the military continue to take place in Myanmar. On Sunday the protestors had arranged a flash mob which was hit just minutes after it began.

“I was hit and fell in front of a truck. A soldier hit me with his rifle, but I defended myself and pushed him back, a protester, wishing to remain anonymous,” told Reuters by phone. “Then he immediately shot at me while I was running away in a zigzag motion. Fortunately, I managed to escape,” the protestor added.

A military spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.