Denmark warns more risks of wildfires

The Danish Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced on Tuesday, 6 June 2023 that there are more risks of wildfires as the drought season has approached.

Knud-Jacob Simonsen, emergency manager at the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), drew parallels to the record-breaking summer of 2018.

“We already have a significant water deficit in the soil layers, equivalent to half the amount of rainfall we typically receive in an entire month of June. With bone-dry weather forecasts ahead, the situation resembles the drought-stricken summer of 2018,” he was quoted in a DEMA statement as saying.

In addition, the authorities urged people to exercise caution when using open fire outdoors and collaborate in any way possible to prevent the fire outbreaks, reported Xinhua newspaper.

“In recent weeks, the municipal emergency services have responded to more fires in nature than in previous years. It is important that everyone contributes and does what they can to prevent fires from occurring,” Bjarne Nigaard, secretary general of the Danish Emergency Services said in the statement.

