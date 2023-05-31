Shanghai measures the highest temperature in 100 years

The Chinese metropolis measured the highest temperature in over 100 years on Monday, May 29. This is according to the state media CCTV.

The temperature in the densely populated city reached 36.1 degrees. The previous record was 35.7 degrees and was measured in 1876. Since then, the same temperature has been measured in 1903, 1915 and 2018.

Monday’s record temperature was recorded in the district of Xuhui. It came after the city’s meteorological institute had issued the first heat warning of the year after the temperature had been above 35 degrees for three days in a row.

Also in July last year, there was a massive heat wave over the country. In 2022, Shanghai measured 50 days with temperatures above 35 degrees.

In Shanghai, and the rest of China’s coastline, the higher temperatures mean that the water level has been rising. According to the Marine Forecasting and Monitoring Department, the increased water level means that the damage caused by storm surges and floods is greater.

