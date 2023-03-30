Wildfire on mountains in Nakhon Nayok Thailand not under control

Major wildfire has burned Khao Cha Phlu mountains in Nakhon Nayok province, Thailand since midnight of Thursday, 30 March 2023 and is yet not in control.

It has widely spreaded through Khao Kaeo, Khao Laem, and Khao Tabak mountains.

Lt. Gen. Piyaphong Klinpan, commander of the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy said it would be difficult to access the areas and extinguish the fire due to the steep hills.

The authorities have already reached out for assistance from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation from Lopburi province in order to use helicopters for the operations.

According to The Standard, it reported that the KA-32 helicopter was sent for support and is now starting to bring the situation under control.

Sources: