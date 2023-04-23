Heat wave in Thailand prompts warning to stay indoor

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has warned people to stay indoors because of the extreme heat wave across the country.

According to Khaosod, people should be wary of extremely high temperatures as well as sudden summer storms until at least next week, the weather department said.

The highest heat index on Saturday was forecast to be 53.8 C (129 F) in the eastern province of Chonburi. On Sunday, the southern resort island of Phuket could feel hotter than 54 C.

Lerdsin Hospital, Department of Medical Services recently reported that between March and May, approximately 43 people died from heat stroke per year.

Due to the global warming that constantly causes higher temperatures, there are possibilities that the number of heat stroke cases will increase.

