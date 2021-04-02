Denmark’s Ambassador Jon Thorgaard visited the Ministry of Transport in Bangkok

According to a recent update from the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok, this week Ambassador Jon Thorgaard visited the Ministry of Transport to continue the close cooperation between Denmark and Thailand within transport and infrastructure.

The last 400 years of history between Denmark and Thailand have seen several significant Danish contributions to the infrastructure and transportation system in Thailand. From the establishment of the first tram- and railway systems to the first commercialized boat traffic on the rivers of Bangkok. From the construction of important highways to large bridges spanning over the Chao Phraya River, collaboration has always been strong between the two countries.

The Ambassador had a very cordial meeting with Mr. Saksayam Chidchob, Minister of Transport, to discuss areas where Denmark and Thailand can intensify their relations, from logistic infrastructure development cooperation to connectivity, road safety, and sustainability.

In addition, the meeting was a good exchange of know-how and information of the Danish energy transition as Denmark is one of the first movers in implementing a green energy transition.

Also participating in the meeting was Ingrid Dahl-Madsen, Deputy Head of Mission, and senior trade advisors Kanokwan Kunanopparat and Chatri Moonstan from the Danish Embassy.