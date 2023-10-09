Denmark / General news / Thailand

Ostomy Awareness Day at the Danish Embassy in Bangkok

Ostomy Awareness Day at The Danish Embassy in Bangkok. Photo: Jon Thorgaard/LinkedIn

The Danish Embassy in Bangkok celebrated “Ostomy Awareness Day” on Saturday, 7 October to give attention to colostomy and ostomy care.

“Ostomy is a reality for many individuals both in Thailand and Denmark,” Ambassador to Thailand and Cambodia, Jon Thorgaard writes on his LinkedIn post.

The event was organized by the Danish company Coloplast who specializes in ostomy care, the Thai Ostomate Club as well as Siriraj ET Nurse Association. Thorgaard addressed the global challenges regarding colostomy care, and stressed how Denmark can help with sharing knowledge and partnerships.

“Ostomy can be a sensitive topic, but breaking the silence allows for an open discussion, reducing isolation, and offering a sense of community,” he writes on his socials.

