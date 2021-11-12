Denmark and Thailand have strong historical collaboration within education and science and through decades many Thais have studied in Denmark while Danish science expeditions have traveled to Thailand to conduct shared Thai-Danish research.

Highlighting the strong collaboration, the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok shared in a recent update that Danish Ambassador to Thailand Jon Thorgaard attended the opening ceremony of the annual National Science and Technology Fair in Bangkok.

During the opening ceremony event, the famous Danish brand LEGO was showcased, and the Danish Ambassador had the opportunity to introduce the LEGO Education line, which promotes playful hands-on learning, to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who presided over the ceremony.