Embassy of Denmark attended GERTAK Coffee Planting ceremony in Indonesia

Last week, the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia attended the Gerakan Tanam Serentak (GERTAK) Coffee Planting Ceremony in Pasir Jambu, Bandung, Indonesia.

The Embassy informs that the event was held at PT. Geo Dipa Energy Unit Patuha and was attended by Syahrul Yasin Limpo, the Indonesian Minister of Agriculture as well as the Turkish Embassy.

Following the One Day with Indonesia Coffee, Fruit, and Floriculture (ODICOFF) event held last November in Copenhagen, the event resulted in the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Indonesian coffee stakeholders and business partners in Denmark.

Thus, the GERTAK ceremony is part of the increasing collaboration in agriculture between Denmark and Indonesia, the Embassy states.