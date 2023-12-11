New Danish Ambassador to Indonesia meets President Widodo

Sten Frimodt Nielsen, the recently new Danish ambassador to Indonesia, presented his Letter of Credence from Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

The happening took place just a few days ago, according to the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia, who welcomed the ambassador on its Facebook page.

“As the Ambassador of Denmark to Indonesia, Ambassador Nielsen looks forward to strengthening the excellent bilateral relations between Denmark and Indonesia and the good cooperations in many areas,” it wrote.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia