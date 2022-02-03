Sign up for the Helsinki-Singapore dialogue series on Innovative Smart City opportunities

The Embassy of Finland in Singapore and partners invite you to join their event ‘Helsinki-Singapore dialogue series on Innovative Smart City opportunities’ on 17 February.

More about the event, the Embassy writes:

Helsinki and Singapore are both ranked amongst the leading smart cities globally. This event is part of a series where we share opportunities and solutions related to smart city developments in Finland and Singapore and by Finnish and Singaporean organizations and innovators.

Program (15:00 – 15:50 Singapore / 9:00 – 9:50 Finland)

Welcome Remarks – Antti Vanska, Ambassador of Finland to Singapore

Capitaland X Sustainability Challenge 2022 – Ted Howland, VP Group Sustainability, CapitaLand

KONE Partnership Program – Jukka Salmikuukka, Partnership Development & Director, Asia Pacific, KONE Corporation

Helsinki as a testbed for smart city solutions – Irma Ylikangas, Senior Business Advisor, Helsinki Partners

Q&A – Moderator: Riku Makela, Innovation and Trade Counselor, Embassy of Finland

Find more information and sign up here