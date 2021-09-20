Indonesia ease entry restrictions – now possible to apply for a business visa

Indonesia has eased entry restrictions so it is now possible to apply for a business visa, according to the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia.

The Embassy notes that it is still not possible to apply for a visa for tourist visits.

“There is still uncertainty associated with the precise implementation of the rules, and all Danes in Indonesia are encouraged to stay updated on the Indonesian immigration website here,” the Embassy writes

The Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia is following the situation closely and in cooperation with other EU embassies, work to gain greater clarity about the situation is underway and updates will be made regularly.

Danes in need of advice can contact the Embassy of Denmark in Jakarta on tel. +62 (21) 576 1478 or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Global Watch Center +45 33 92 11 12 outside normal opening hours.