Embassy of Finland in Bangkok hosts photo exhibition Women in Asia and the Pacific

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok and UN Women are jointly organizing a photo exhibition with the title “Women in Asia and The Pacific” at the Bangkok Art and Cultural Center from 12-24 March 2024 and at the UN Conference Center in Bangkok until tomorrow 15 March 2024.

The exhibition is in celebration of the International Women’s Day on 8 March 2024 and the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Finland and Thailand.

“Women in Asia and The Pacific” aims to shine a light on the role of women in Asia, highlighting their strength, diversity and impact on the continent. Visitors can among other photographers admire the works of Finnish photojournalist Rauli Virtanen, who has covered wars, conflicts and global events and has journeyed through all 193 UN member countries. His photos celebrate the triumphs and challenges of women.

Finland became the first country in the world to grant women full political rights in 1907. The country is still considered a frontrunner regarding equality and empowering women and girls worldwide.

Source: finlandabroad.fi