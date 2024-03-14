Deputy PM in Vietnam reach out to Nordic countries for cooperation

The Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang underlined on a a conference on 12 March 2024, that there is still amble room for cooperation between Vietnam and the Nordic countries.

At the conference multiple leaders of Nordic businesses were present. Most of them already invest in Vietnam. Tran Luu Quang however expressed his hope that their current investments would continue. He expressed high hopes for the developments, expands and creative solutions the continuing cooperation could bring them.

Afterwards The Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam, Keijo Norvanto and Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà met to discuss their collaboration in sustainable development in fields such as clean water supply, environmental hygiene, innovation, ad afforestation. The President and CEO for Wartsila Corporation Hakan Agnevall was also present at the meeting.

Source: Vietnam News and Vietnam+