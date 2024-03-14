Temporary ban on Swedish poultry in Philippines

The Government in Manila, Philippines, has decided to extend a temporary ban on Swedish poultry. The decision has been made after an outbreak of bird flu in Sweden.

The temporary ban was signed on 11 March 2024 by Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. who states the following as an explanation:

“Based on the official report submitted by the Chief Veterinary Officer, Swedish Board of Agriculture, Ministry of Enterprise and Innovation of Sweden to the World Organisation for Animal Health on 19 January 2024, there was an outbreak of High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza H5N1 in Ystad, Municipality of Skane County Sweden last 05 January 2024 affecting birds [domestic] as confirmed by National Veterinary Institute of Sweden.”

It has been confirmed that this has affected domestic birds.

According to the agricultural chief the ban has been put in place to protect the health of the domestic poultry population in the Philippines.

The ban includes poultry meat, day old chicks and eggs.

Source: Business Mirror