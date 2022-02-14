Malaysian arrested for trying to smuggle liquid cocaine into Denmark

A 25-year-old Malaysian man was recently arrested at Copenhagen airport in Denmark for trying to smuggle 13 magnum wine bottles containing liquid cocaine into the country, TV2 writes.

It was a random check at customs, which initially led the customs on the trail. The Malaysian traveler explained that the bottles contained red wine, but further analysis of the contents revealed it was cocaine that was in the bottles.

Michael Lund, Control director at the Danish Customs says, “We maintain a sharp focus on drug smuggling among travelers, and we, unfortunately, see regularly that travelers try to smuggle cocaine in via the airports.”

According to the director, the agency uses both special baggage scanners and customs dogs when they carry out random checks.

“Overall, this case started as a completely ordinary random check, which our customs officers perform every day at the borders. Our customs officers are trained to inquire about travel patterns and luggage. When there is something in the explanation that causes suspicion, we can choose to use additional control in the form of our scanner system as well as our customs dogs,” the director says without being able to go into detail with the specific case.

In 2020, the Danish Customs detained 22 kilos of cocaine, 38 kilos of amphetamine, and 394 kilos of cannabis.

The customs officers have handed over the case of the Malaysian traveler to the Copenhagen Police, which is now responsible for the further investigation of the case.