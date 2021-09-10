Finland presented winter sports industry experience at Would Winter Sports Expo in Beijing

Last week the Embassy of Finland in Beijing presented Finnish winter sports industry experience during the Sixth edition of the World Winter Sports Expo held in Beijing prior to the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the Embassy of Finland in Beijing reports.

The event has been run annually since 2016 by the Beijing Olympic City Development Centre and the IDG World Expo China Company.

According to the Embassy, the cooperation between Finland and China in the fields of sports science research, education and the sports industry continue towards the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is scheduled to take place from 4 February to 20 February 2022 while the Beijing 2022 Paralympics are scheduled to run from 4 March to 13 March 2022.