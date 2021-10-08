The General Administration of Customs of China requires Finnish Food Producers exporting to China to register before 1 November 2021, the Embassy of Finland in Beijing reports.

According to the statement, China’s rigorous market access health risk assessment process has been extended to 14 food categories, in addition to the four categories of high-risk products of animal origin (meat, fish, dairy, edible birds’ nests).

The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) will carry out registration of the manufacturing plants based on a pre-listing, ie on the recommendation of the competent authority, for the following product categories, if there has been trading between 1 January 2017 and now:

Casings and stomachs, bee products, eggs, and egg products, fats and oils intended for human consumption, stuffed products with wheat shells such as dumplings and pies, cereals (and potatoes), mill products and malt, fresh and dried vegetables, and dried beans, raw coffee, and cocoa beans, spices, nuts and seeds, dried fruit and berries, special dietary products such as baby food and food supplements and functional foods.

The Embassy states that if your company has exported any of these products to China, please contact the Finnish Food Authority [email protected] by 10.10.2021 at the latest.

