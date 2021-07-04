Embassy of Sweden in Jakarta only accept pre-booked appointments until further notice

On 2 July, The Embassy of Sweden in Jakarta announced that if you need to visit the embassy, you will have to make an appointment. The announcement comes after a recent surge of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia and especially in and around Jakarta.

The announcement reads from the Embassy of Sweden in Jakarta reads:

Due to the high rise of covid-19 cases in Indonesia, particularly in Jakarta, as well as the physical restrictions enforced by the Indonesian government, the Embassy will from now on accept pre-booked appointments only.

As such, please note that drop-in visits will no longer be accepted. This applies from today, July 2, 2021, and until further notice.

– For consular matters (passport, civil registrar, certification, no impediment/marriage license, etc) please send an e-mail to [email protected]

– For migration matters (residence permit card, biometric data, interview, D-visa, visitor’s permit, etc) please send an e-mail to [email protected]

If you are feeling ill or show any symptoms, stay at home and let us know so we may rebook your appointment.