Sweden host Democracy Talks with Indonesian Journalist Febriana Firdaus

The Embassy of Sweden in Jakarta will start their Democracy Talks series with Gustav Dahlin, Deputy Head of Mission, First Secretary, Political and Consular Affairs at the Embassy on 20 September.

The theme for the first Democracy Talks event is Press Freedom or Freedom of Press and joining the dialogue is the Swedish guest, Mr. Erik Halkjaer from Reporters Without Borders, and Indonesian journalist Ms. Febriana Firdaus.

Sweden sees democracy as a fundamental human right and Drive for Democracy is a Swedish initiative that aims to safeguard democracy around the world.

Sweden promotes Drive for Democracy in international forums to support & strengthen civil society, reduce inequality, safeguard freedom of expression and information.

Find more information about the event and sign up here