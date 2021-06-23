Ericsson Vietnam: How 5G will accelerate the digital transformation

Denis Brunetti is the president of Ericsson in Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, and in an interview with Vietnam News, he talks about how the development and implementation of 5G will benefit Vietnam’s economic development and the country’s digital transformation.

The Internet has opened a new world for many people across the globe and it has been emerging as one of the most important tools of communication. Denis Brunetti explains that Vietnam’s economy has grown phenomenally over the last three to four decades and looking back a lot of that was driven by foreign direct investment (FDI) geared around low cost, labor intensive, low skill manufacturing, and agriculture.

“But the next wave of socio-economic development, the Government recognizes and Ericsson fully supports, will come from innovation, science, and technology, driven by the digital economy, through data. Data will become the new oil that fuels the engine of growth, which is the internet and the digital economy. And 5G in that world serves as the critical national infrastructure,” Denis Brunetti explains.

“In the past, ports, seaports, airports, tunnels, roads, and bridges were all very important physical infrastructure to help countries prosper, but moving forward, 5G will be just as important. Increasingly, countries recognize the need for digital infrastructure. 5G really is the bedrock, the foundation, the enabler for the digital transformation of industries as well as society,” Denis Brunetti says.

Continuing, Ericsson president of the four Asian countries says that 5G is geared towards enterprise and industry as much as consumer digital transformation, and all industries will grow and become more efficient, productive, and prosperous through digital transformation. The government in Vietnam has done a great job in recognizing that, he says.

