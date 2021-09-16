Sweden’s good relations with Cambodia to continue in new forms

The Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh will close on November 30, 2021, but the diplomatic relations between Sweden and Cambodia will continue, the Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh recently affirmed.

In a statement on 15 September, the Embassy said that the decision to close the Embassy in Phnom Penh was made by the Swedish government on 26 November 2020 but diplomatic relations between Sweden and Cambodia will continue.

Sweden’s presence in Cambodia will continue in the form of a section office with the task of working with Sweden’s development cooperation in Cambodia in the areas of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. The section office will open on 1 December 2021 and will be located in the same premises as the embassy is located today.

The Swedish Embassy in Phnom Penh will offer consular support to Swedish citizens until October 31, 2021. Swedish citizens in need of consular support from 1 November 2021 onwards must contact the Swedish Embassy in Bangkok, which will provide consular support and guidance. Contact information is below.

The Section Office will not be able to provide consular support to Swedish citizens.

Sweden plans to open an honorary consulate in Phnom Penh that will provide consular support to Swedish citizens in Cambodia. There is no confirmed date when the honorary consulate opens but sometime in 2022, the plan is. The Swedish Embassy in Bangkok will provide more information on this later.

From 1 September 2021, Finnish citizens in Cambodia in need of consular support will contact the Finnish Honorary Consulate in Phnom Penh.

Norwegian citizens of Cambodia in need of consular support will, from 1 October 2021, contact the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok. See more information and contact information (below) on the embassy’s Facebook page and website.

From 1 October 2021, Icelandic citizens in Cambodia in need of consular assistance will contact the Icelandic Embassy in Beijing.

