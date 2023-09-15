Cambodia / China / General news / Indonesia / Myanmar / Philippines / Singapore / Sweden / Thailand / Vietnam

The Swedish ministry of Justice has renewed the global visa contract with VFS

- by Miabell Mallikka

The Swedish Ministry of Justice has awarded VFS Global to provide visa services in 37 countries for Swedish citizens. Under the new agreement, VFS Global will continue to operate on behalf of the Government of Sweden in eight regions worldwide – including Southeast Asia.

VFS Global has worked with the Swedish Government since 2014. The company will under the new contract provide Schengen visa services (short term C visas) in countries including: Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. VFS Global said on Thursday, September 12.

Since 2019, VFS Global has handled nearly 500,000 visa applications on behalf of the Swedish Government.

“VFS Global is delighted to continue to serve the Government of Sweden as their sole visa service provider. We have enjoyed a strong partnership with the Swedish Migration Agency and the Ministry of Justice for nearly a decade and welcome the opportunity to renew our services in the existing locations where we operate. We look forward to offering Swedish visa applicants best-in-class visa solutions,” said Chris Dix, Head of Business Development at VFS Global.

Source: dhakatribune.com

