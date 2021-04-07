‘Work the Nordic way’ event sets for 17 April in Hanoi

On 2 April 2021 the NordCham Vietnam invited to their annual ‘Work the Nordic way’ Event. The aim of the event is to elevate and communicate the strong Nordic employer brand in Vietnam.

The invitation read:

We started our last event Work the Nordic Way in October last year in HCMC. This time we have moved the event to Hanoi. The date is set on the 17th April 2021.

We currently have 12 Nordic Companies signed up as Sponsors and Exhibition booths, plus several more supporting. We are very proud to have Mr. Thomas Frisenberg – Managing Director from Esoft Vietnam joining us as one of the guest speakers on the event day. He will be presenting Esoft’ CSR projects in Vietnam with Nordic roots. Come join us for great networking and even possible job opportunities in the Nordic community in Vietnam.

We are also very happy and proud to announce that Mr. Nathaniel Moxom – Managing Director of Carlsberg Vietnam will be one of the 3 guest speakers at our Work the Nordic Way in Hanoi on 17th April 2021. Carlsberg has also become a Headline sponsor for all of NordCham’s events and activities. This means you will be seeing and tasting more of Carlsberg at the NordCham events in the future. We look forward to welcoming Carlsberg and of course you at our events.

For enquiry and to secure your booth in the event please send email to NordChamVietnam before 10 April 2021.

