Enjoy traditional apple slices at the Seamen’s church’s Christmas Bazar, Singapore

by Jeannette Hinrup
Celebrate a day of Christmas with the Danish Seamen’s Church in Singapore. Image: Danske Sømandskirke Singapore

Embassy of Denmark in Singapore calls to attention that the Danish Seamen’s Church will host a Dansih Christmas bazar on Saturday 19 November.

The Seamen’s Church says to be playing Christmas music and selling Danish fresh and frozen foods, candy, Christmas decor, calendar candles and the yearly lottery ticket. Visit https://www.facebook.com/DanishSeamensChurchSingapore for more information on prices included in the lottery ticket).

Indulge in Danish Christmas treats such as æbleskiver – apple slices, smørrebrød and hotdogs. Cold beverages and good spirits will flow freely all day.

The bazar has only one visiting day and the Church encourages everyone to bring friends, colleagues, neighboughs and others.

Payments by PayNow is preferred.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DKembassySG

