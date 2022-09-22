Embassy of Denmark in Singapore and Danish Seamen’s church welcomes new Danish students

The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore welcomed new students together with the Danish Seamen’s Church in Singapore last Tuesday. The Embassy’s Head of Mission, Birgit Dohman Chang and the Embassy’s two trainees were present.

The student night was ment to inform the new students of the local do’s and don’ts while providing sufficient amounts of hotdogs and beers.

On its Facebook page, the Embassy says it was a pleasure welcoming new students after few years without much activity, and wishes the students an inspiring time in Singapore.

