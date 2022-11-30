EU and ASEAN celebrates long history of rewarding partnerships with Bike 45 Ride

Embassy of Denmark in Singapore wants you to join them at the Bike 45 Ride on 3 December 2022.

The Embassy says the Bike 45 Ride displays the EU as a champion of the environment, increases awareness of the European Green Deal and Team Europe Green Initiative and encourages the wider public to take part in climate action and adopt sustainable modes of transportation in the follow-up to COP27.

The event is created in collaboration between the Ambassador of the European Union to Singapore, Iwona Piórko, Ambassadors of the European Union Member States and ASEAN countries and marks the 45th anniversary of the EU-ASEAN partnership.

Bikers will cycle along East Coast with Guest-of-Honour Mr Yam Keng Baey, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment & Ministry of Transport while Sandra Jensen Landi, Ambassador of Denmark to Singapore and several other ambassadors of the European Union Member States will participate in the ride.

Information and registration: https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/eu-asean-bike45ride-for-sustainability-tickets-459935388127?fbclid=IwAR0g19hY7LDwm3BjkEK1BPsQBlNyn2bL-jLDA3HP29dBNzbwwaaymrnlsy0

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DKembassySG