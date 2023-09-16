General news / Norway

Equinor submits plan to develop gas discovery in North Sea

Equinor’s Gina Krog in the North Sea.

The leading Norwegian energy company, Equinor recently submitted a $374 million plan to develop its Eirin gas discovery in the North Sea which holds about 27.6 million barrels of oil.

“Phasing in Eirin is an important part of extending the life of existing infrastructure and delivering more gas to Europe,” Norway’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland said.

The discovery will be developed via a subsea installation tied-back to Equinor’s Gina Krog platform.

According to Reuters, the development’s production is expected to start in 2025.

