Sightings of several unidentified drones in Norwegian North Sea

The Norwegian safety watchdog, Norway’s Petrolium Safety Authority (PSA), said unidentified drones were seen flying near Norwegian offshore oil platforms on 26 September and urged oil companies to increase alertness.

Unidentified drones could pose a risk of accidents or deliberate while also potentially be a threat to helicopters transporting offshore workers.

According to Nasdaq, Norway’s largest oil and gas company, Equinor, recently notified authorities of sightings of drones of unknown origin near its installations including the giant oil field Johan Sverdrup. Additionally, Norwegian newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad described a drone to have been “observed some 50 meters from Equinor’s Heidrun platform in the North Sea, breaching the 500-metre security perimeter.”

Drones have further been spotted near Kristin, Gullfaks C, Snorre A and Gina Krog installations. Norway’s southwestern police has initiated investigations into the sightings and notified the Norwegian Police Security Service which deals with terrorism threats.

