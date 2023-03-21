Business in Asia / Innovation & Technology / IT Telecom / Sweden / Thailand

Ericssons predict more Thais adopt 5G by 2025

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Swedish tech company, Ericssons, shared its prediction that by 2025, 50% more subscribers in Thailand will adopt 5G technology as it has been more accessible and affordable.

“We foresee healthy adoption of 5G subscriptions in Thailand, even in a challenging environment,” said Igor Maurell, head of Ericsson Thailand.

According to the Bangkok Post, a recent report by Ericsson’s Consumer Lab found that despite the rising inflation rate, 46% of Thai users still intend to upgrade to 5G in the next 12 months.

Half of the respondents already have a 5G mobile phone.

In addition, Maurell also predicts satellite communication services on smartphones as complementary to mobile networks in remote unconnected areas.

The company aims to collaborate with its partners in many fields to develop those innovations for serving its consumers.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/tech/2532441/ericsson-predicts-5g-reaching-50-of-subscriptions-by-2025

