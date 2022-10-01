Tusass and Ericsson connect Greenland with 5G

Greenlandic phone company, Tusass together with the Swedish telecom company, Ericsson, announced to collaborate in building a 5G network in Greenland on Friday 30 September 2022.

According to the press release, Tusass’ CEO Kristian Reinert Davidsen says:

“By deploying 5G we will touch the daily life of all Greenlanders. Mobile connections are extremely important in the Arctics and to many families and households in Greenland it is the only line of contact.”

The 5G will be rolled out in Sisimiut, Maniitsoq, and Narsaq, before further 10 towns, including Greenland’s capital Nuuk, are set to follow next.

Tusass said that approximately 1 billion Danish crowns ($131.3 million) is planned to be invested in the project.

Greenland is a part of Denmark. It is the largest island in the world while has a population of 56,000 people.

Ericsson is a world leading communication company founded in 1876 in Sweden. It rapidly has expanded its business to other parts of Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

