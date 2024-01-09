Business in Asia / IT Telecom / Sweden / Thailand

Ericsson appoints Anders Rian as head of Thailand operations to drive 5G advancement

Swedish Ericsson named Anders Rian the new Head of Ericsson Thailand on January 8, 2024.

Formerly VP of Sales at Ericsson in Indonesia, Rian brings over 23 years of telecom experience. He played a key role in completing a successful 5G launch in Indonesia.

Rian is tasked with accelerating Thailand’s 5G adoption, leveraging the country’s unique digital landscape. Emphasizing long-term commitment, Rian aims to build on Ericsson’s strong foundation in Thailand, emphasizing innovation, digitalization and talent.

With a 117-year presence in Thailand, Ericsson has been instrumental in deploying mobile technologies, from 2G to 5G. Globally, Ericsson powers 157 live 5G networks across 66 countries, earning recognition in analyst reports for its 5G leadership and sustainability efforts.

