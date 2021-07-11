Ericsson was the first Swedish company to establish itself in Thailand

The Swedish telecom giant Ericsson has come a long way in Thailand and in a recent update, the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok shares this interesting fact about the company’s history in Thailand:

Did you know that Ericsson was the first Swedish company to establish in Siam after it delivered a station for Bangkok with 2,400 subscriber lines in 1908?

In 1962, Ericsson supplied its first crossbar switching station to Thailand, which served 10,000 subscribers.

Today, Ericsson has partnerships with many companies to deliver 5G solutions to benefit consumers and enterprises in Thailand.

We could not be prouder that this Swedish company has been operating in Thailand from the start and now has become a part of Thailand’s Industry 4.0 and digitalization.