Norway’s deep-sea mining sparks European Parliament debate despite urge for energy independence from China

Norway’s decision to pursue deep-sea mining in its territorial waters has sparked intense debate in the European Parliament.

Supporters, led by Dutch MEP, Tom Berendsen, argue it addresses Europe’s reliance on China and Russia for essential minerals crucial to clean energy technologies. Critics, including 800 scientists and the Norwegian Environmental Agency, oppose the move, citing environmental concerns and potential breaches of international agreements.

The European Commission and Parliament have called for a suspension on deep-sea mining, seeking informed insights from the scientific community. The decision is part of Norway’s broader strategy to boost Arctic drilling, raising territorial dispute concerns.

