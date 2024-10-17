Community news / Sweden / Thailand

SweCham now on Instagram!

- by Miriam Soukaina Nenni - Leave a Comment

SweCham has announced the launch of its official Instagram channel, aiming to enhance communication with its members and the public.

The platform will provide updates on events, news, and initiatives related to Thai-Swedish cooperation. This also includes updates on the upcoming Gala Dinner in celebration of their 35th anniversary.

Followers can expect exclusive insights into partnerships and collaborations, as well as behind-the-scenes content showcasing various projects. The Instagram channel will feature live-motion videos and engaging stories, offering a dynamic way to stay informed about SweCham’s activities.

You can follow SweCham on Instagram here.

