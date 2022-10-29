Denmark / Finland / General news / Sweden

EU to officially ban petrol and diesel cars from 2035

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The European Union (EU) successfully drafted a law to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 in accordance with increasing adopting of electric vehicles and the zero carbon emission plan to solve climate change .

“Europe is embracing the shift to zero-emission mobility,” EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said.

The agreed laws include that carmakers must achieve a 100% cut in CO2 emissions by 2035, which would make it impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the 27-country bloc, reported Reuters.

Plus, CO2 emissions for new cars sold from 2030 must be down 55 percent and new vans with a 100 percent CO2 cut by 2035.

“This deal is good news for car drivers… new zero-emission cars will become cheaper, making them more affordable and more accessible to everyone,” Parliament’s lead negotiator Jan Huitema added.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/eu-approves-effective-ban-new-fossil-fuel-cars-2035-2022-10-27/

Related posts:

Cambodia integrated climate change into new high school curriculum Volvo EV sales in Europe made up more than 3rd of company’s car sales The EU wants to take on a bigger role in Asia Chinese VOYAH electric cars are shipped to Norway

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.