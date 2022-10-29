EU to officially ban petrol and diesel cars from 2035

The European Union (EU) successfully drafted a law to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 in accordance with increasing adopting of electric vehicles and the zero carbon emission plan to solve climate change .

“Europe is embracing the shift to zero-emission mobility,” EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said.

The agreed laws include that carmakers must achieve a 100% cut in CO2 emissions by 2035, which would make it impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the 27-country bloc, reported Reuters.

Plus, CO2 emissions for new cars sold from 2030 must be down 55 percent and new vans with a 100 percent CO2 cut by 2035.

“This deal is good news for car drivers… new zero-emission cars will become cheaper, making them more affordable and more accessible to everyone,” Parliament’s lead negotiator Jan Huitema added.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/eu-approves-effective-ban-new-fossil-fuel-cars-2035-2022-10-27/