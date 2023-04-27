Automotive / Business in Asia / Sweden / Thailand

Volvo Car aims to be full electric in Thailand by 2025

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo of Volvo Car via the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC).

Swedish automotive company, Volvo Car, announced its goal to be a fully electric car company in Thailand by 2025, according to the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC).

Chris Wailes, Managing Director of Volvo Car (Thailand) Limited said “… we are confident that our bold ambition to sell only full electric cars in 2025 will be successful.”

“As we embark on our next 50 years, we extend our promise of safe driving to include protecting the environment and the world we live in,” he said as this year marked the 50th anniversary of the company in Thailand.

In 2022, the brand’s premium electric segment by recording full-year sales rose by 71%.

Additionally, Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up also reported a sales increase of 24 percent, amounting to 64.8 percent of the company’s total sales volume.

“Looking ahead, Volvo will continue to shape the future of mobility with safety and sustainability in mind. We have made it our mission to make life easier, better, and safer, so everyone can live life to the fullest,” added Wailes.

For more information about Volvo Car, please visit www.volvocars.com/th

Source: https://swecham.com/news/volvo-car-thailand-closer-to-realising-full-electric-ambitions/

Related posts:

Chinese VOYAH electric cars are shipped to Norway EU to officially ban petrol and diesel cars from 2035 Join SweCham Company Visit event next week to learn more about men health Nio plans Europe expansion during EV price war in China

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *