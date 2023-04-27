Volvo Car aims to be full electric in Thailand by 2025

Swedish automotive company, Volvo Car, announced its goal to be a fully electric car company in Thailand by 2025, according to the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC).

Chris Wailes, Managing Director of Volvo Car (Thailand) Limited said “… we are confident that our bold ambition to sell only full electric cars in 2025 will be successful.”

“As we embark on our next 50 years, we extend our promise of safe driving to include protecting the environment and the world we live in,” he said as this year marked the 50th anniversary of the company in Thailand.

In 2022, the brand’s premium electric segment by recording full-year sales rose by 71%.

Additionally, Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up also reported a sales increase of 24 percent, amounting to 64.8 percent of the company’s total sales volume.

“Looking ahead, Volvo will continue to shape the future of mobility with safety and sustainability in mind. We have made it our mission to make life easier, better, and safer, so everyone can live life to the fullest,” added Wailes.

For more information about Volvo Car, please visit www.volvocars.com/th

Source: https://swecham.com/news/volvo-car-thailand-closer-to-realising-full-electric-ambitions/