Thai royalist arrested for defrauding over “ritual” he claims to help hospitalized Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Thai royalist, Suvinai Pornavalai was arrested 18 December 2022 after announcing he had raised 700,000 baht for a “ritual” to extend the life of Princess Bajrakitiyabha who remains hospitalized over a heart condition.

He could be charred with defrauding the public and violating the Computer Crimes Act, said the police.

According to The Thaiger, Suvinai claimed that he had the ability to communicate with “supernatural entities,” and could harness their power to intervene on behalf of the 44-year-old princess before posted on Facebook that the “mission (communing with divine entities) really exceeds my current financial capacity to see it through smoothly.

Plus, the officer added that all the donors could contact the police to receive their money back.

Source: https://thethaiger.com/news/national/celebrity-internet-royalist-arrested-for-fundraising-fraud

