Thailand to resume Free Trade Agreement discussion with EU

Photo of the capital city of Thailand, Bangkok, by Martin Péchy.

Director General Auramon Suptha­weethum from Thailand’s Trade Negotiations Department shared that the discussion of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Thailand and the European Union (EU) will soon be resumed, after it was put on hold since the 2014 coup.

At the time, the EU protested against the seizure of power and considered it to be the suspension of democracy.

While the next general election is on the way, the country will “pursue free trade agreement negotiations, recently agreed upon by Thailand and the EU,” said Ms Auramon, “the Commerce Ministry is scheduled to ask for the cabinet’s consent to go ahead with the FTA plan at a meeting on Feb 7, 2023” she added.

In addition, the department also aimed to complete the discussion with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), Canada, Turkey and Sri Lanka within 2024, reported the Bangkok Post.

The EU countries include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

The EFTA comprises Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

