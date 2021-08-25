EuroCham Cambodia to host 2-day online training course on Financial Analysis

EuroCham Cambodia is hosting a 2-day online training course on Financial Analysis on 26 & 27 August 2021 from 9:00 AM till 4:00 PM via Zoom.

Business performance is measured using financial statements. Management is expected to create value for the company. To create value, a good grasp of financial principles is absolutely essential. However, many non-financial managers do not fully grasp financial and accounting concepts. The value will not be optimized when this happens.

In this workshop, you’ll enhance your business acumen and skills in financial analysis. EuroCham’s objective is that after the workshop, you’ll be better at making business decisions, and able to develop your business and financial plans with greater clarity and skill.

After the training, participants will be able to better:

1. Understand common accounting and finance terminology

2. Appreciate the rationale behind accounting and financial policies

3. Make business decisions

4. Manage operations to achieve better financial results

5. Analyse financial information in annual reports

6. Monitor financial performance

7. Manage financial risks

8. Appreciate corporate strategy and KPIs set by senior management

9. Ask insightful questions about a company’s finances and business strategy

10. Communicate more effectively with the finance department

Find more information and sign up here