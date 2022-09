NordCham Cambodia is to host a breakfast talk on “Trade Between Cambodia and the Nordic Countries” on Tuesday, 6 September 2022 from 7:30 AM at Tribe Hotel.

The guest speaker is Mr. Carl Lindwall, the Swedish Trade Commissioner to Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Lao PDR.

Ticket detail:

Nordcham members: 15$

Non-Nordcham members: 20$

For reserving a seat, please send an email to: nordcham@eurocham-cambodia.org