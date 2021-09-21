EuroCham and partners promote Cambodia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem with “Finding X – Mentor Series”

Are you a business mentor or start-up? Are you interested in mentoring your peers and bringing a lasting impact on Cambodia’s start-ups? Is your start-up needing crucial support in specific areas? Then this upcoming event on 23 September is for you!

Swisscontact, Khmer Enterprise, and EuroCham are working together on the “Finding X – Mentor Series” to promote Cambodia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The group is fostering meaningful and long-standing peer learning, voluntary exchanges, and collaboration among the system’s actors.

The X – Mentor Series brings mentors and start-ups together to promote lasting and meaningful mentor-mentee relationships. This is the 2nd of a series of 4 pilot meetings, lasting until early November.

After a successful kick-off, the upcoming Meeting 1 will focus on Mentor Stories and Lessons Learnt. Mentors will have the chance to tell their journey/story through presentations between 3 and 5 mins long. The audience, startups, in particular, will then have a chance to take away valuable lessons from the stories, thanks to our facilitated group discussion.

The event will be on Thursday 23rd September, from 15:30 to 16:50, digitally (the Zoom link will be provided in the reminder email).

Find more information here.