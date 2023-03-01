Cambodia / Community news

Important talk on gender equality to be hosted by EuroCham Cambodia

Photo by EuroCham Cambodia.

The European Chamber of Commerce of Cambodia (EuroCham Cambodia) will hold the “Afternoon Talk and Networking on Gender Equality” topic on 7 March 2023 in Raintree, Cambodia.

The discussion will focus on implementing practical policies that are fair, effective, and lasting, concerning gender equality in Cambodia.

The organizer hopes all interested participants will join the talk and share their experiences and suggestions on this vital topic.

The Attendance fee for members is $25 and $35 for non-member.

