EUROCHAM Malaysia welcomed Protinus Group as its newest member

Protinus Group has been welcomed as the newest member of EUROCHAM Malaysia.

Protinus Group is a digital transformation consultancy working with companies to help them transform by using technology, improve processes and identifying new business models.

Founded in 2020, Protinus Group drive the full funnel journey with appropriate tools and technology through implementation processes.

Its advisory and leadership team has extensive experience in Finance, Technology, Branding, Digital Marketing, Data Analytics Digital Transformation and Business Uplift ensuring Protinus is able to provide holistic diagnosis and solutions for its clients.

The Chamber said it is excited to work with the company in bolstering alliances and strengthening partnerships within the EU-MY business community.

Read more about Protinus Group: https://www.protinusgrp.com/?fbclid=IwAR0D_zEr6KpyAofuowhilyDmVIWqQ0r15wskC0BMFrEcvgZTIlpqPSnzPHc

Source: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy/