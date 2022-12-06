Ericsson won Best Vendor 5G Innovation at the Glotel Awards in London

EUROCHAM Malaysia congratulates its corporate partner, Ericsson Malaysia, who won the Best Vendor 5G Innovation at the Glotel Awards last week.

Ericsson won in a joint submission with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) and the Winners of the Glotel Award was announced on Thursday in London.

The award globally recognizes Malaysia’s 5G network while acknowledging innovation and excellence in advancing and transforming telecommunication.

In a statement, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, David Hagerbro, said the award was testimony to the technology and innovations being incorporated into the network that Ericsson is delivering for DNB, which is the backbone for Malaysia’s digital transformation.

Hagerbro further stated the award goes to telecom companies that have developed the best new technology or service raising the bar for 5G while demonstrating a significant contribution to the advancement of 5G as a whole.

