Denmark / General news / Iceland / Malaysia / Norway / Sweden

Ericsson won Best Vendor 5G Innovation at the Glotel Awards in London

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, David Hagerbro. Photo: Business Today

EUROCHAM Malaysia congratulates its corporate partner, Ericsson Malaysia, who won the Best Vendor 5G Innovation at the Glotel Awards last week.

Ericsson won in a joint submission with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) and the Winners of the Glotel Award was announced on Thursday in London.

The award globally recognizes Malaysia’s 5G network while acknowledging innovation and excellence in advancing and transforming telecommunication.

In a statement, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, David Hagerbro, said the award was testimony to the technology and innovations being incorporated into the network that Ericsson is delivering for DNB, which is the backbone for Malaysia’s digital transformation.

Hagerbro further stated the award goes to telecom companies that have developed the best new technology or service raising the bar for 5G while demonstrating a significant contribution to the advancement of 5G as a whole.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy/

Related posts:

SwedCham Singapore welcomed 2021 Board Committee Ericsson was the first Swedish company to establish itself in Thailand MDBC invites to Parliament briefing on New Prime Minister: End of Political Polarization EUROCHAM Malaysia successfully executed Hi-Tea Session with MITI

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *