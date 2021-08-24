EuroCham Malaysia is looking for a new Business Development Executive. If you are interested in joining the EuroCham Malaysia team, then this is for you.

More about the position from EuroCham Malaysia:

We’re hiring – Join the EuroCham Malaysia team today!

An opportunity to meet European and Malaysian business leaders, government representatives, and ministers as well as civil society advocates. A chance to create and enhance EuroCham Malaysia’s brand awareness and members as well as to build and develop your business development portfolio.

We are looking to recruit a Business Development Executive who is a creative thinker with good business sense, excellent marketing, and communication skills as well as a driven and passionate team player.

Sounds like you? If you are interested, learn more about this position here