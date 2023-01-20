Malaysian government released statements on foreign worker employment plans

EUROCHAM Malaysia has informed the Ministry of Human Resources has issued two statements concerning the Implementation of the Relaxation Plan of the Employment of Foreign Workers and Foreign Workers Employment Flexibility Plan and Recalibration Plan for Unauthorized Foreign Immigrants 2.0.

The implementation of the Relaxation Plan for the Employment of Foreign Workers has been set up to speed up the application process and the approval of the employment of foreign workers in critical sectors such as manufacturing, construction, farming, agriculture and service (restaurants only).

As part of the Foreign Workers Employment Flexibility Plan And Recalibration Plan For Unauthorized Foreign Immigrants 2.0, it has, among other, been agreed to implement a special plan based on projected needs of the foreign workforce and working visits by Malaysian delegations aiming at discussing safety and welfare of foreign workers in Malaysia.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/eurochammy/